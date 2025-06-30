The Week Ahead
June 29, 2025
Where do we go from here?
The Supreme Court dropped a bombshell on Friday. It was not unexpected, but that did not make it any less dramatic.
You’ve likely already seen that decision in Trump v. Casa, the birthright citizenship case. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court held that “universal” injunctions (nationwide injunctions) exceed the power of the fed…
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