The Week Ahead
December 1, 2024
This week, two important legal developments:
First, there was the Sunday night announcement of President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter. The cases against him are over.
Second, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument this week in U.S. v. Skremetti, a case involving the right of transgender minors to receive gender affirming medical care.
Hu…
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