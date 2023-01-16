The Week Ahead
Sunday, January 15, 2023
The past couple of weeks have been intense and draining. It’s clear things won’t ease up as we head into this week. But it’s impossible to live at this level of intensity on an ongoing basis, so if you’re like me, you probably need to ease back off the gas pedal a little. We’ll hit the high points this week but try to have a bit of fun too. We all need …
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