The Week Ahead
July 6, 2025
The week ahead is a week in Trump’s America. They all are right now, but he enters this week having gotten what he wanted most from the Supreme Court and from Congress, and he moves closer to creating the unitary executive he wants the presidency to be. None of that is good news for democracy.
The Supreme Court has freed Trump from the restriction of na…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.