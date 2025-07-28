The Week Ahead
July 27, 2025
Heading into the coming week, there is a big assortment of cases to pay attention to: cases heading toward appeal, new cases in courts, administrative matters, and even a case not yet filed that we may see this week. Let’s dive right in.
Appeals in the Offing
Trump’s ongoing effort to confuse his base about what’s in the Epstein files involves asking a fe…
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