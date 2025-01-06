The Week Ahead
January 5, 2024
Monday is the anniversary of January 6. Even though technically it’s the fourth anniversary, it feels like the first one in a way, because it’s the first time since the 2021 insurrection that Congress will certify a new president. There is no concern over whether Congress will be able to do its job, and not to put too fine of a point on it, but that’s b…
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