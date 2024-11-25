The Week Ahead
November 24, 2024
A number of you have written to ask my thoughts about social media and whether I’ll be part of the exodus from X. I feel the same way about this issue that I felt about breastfeeding and cloth diapering as a young mom. They worked great for us in our household. But I had lots of friends who used formula or disposable diapers with great success. I’m a bi…
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