The Week Ahead
November 20, 2022: Special Counsel Déjà Vu
On Friday, with little fanfare and no advance warning to the White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he’d appointed a special counsel to oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation and Trump-connected parts of the January 6 investigation. It’s likely to consume a lot of oxygen this week, which makes it an appropriate consideration for tonight’s…
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