The Week Ahead
June 30, 2024
Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead:
The Supreme Court Still Isn’t Finished
Monday is, hopefully, the Court’s last opinion day for this term. We’ll be focused at 10:00 a.m. ET on whether we’ll finally learn the Court’s decision on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity from prosecution. The Court agreed to hear the case last February. Oral argument …
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