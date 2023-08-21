The Week Ahead
August 20, 2023
It’s late August. It’s that time of year when everyone who can is catching the last rays of summer. Even the Justice Department goes quiet, as prosecutors, agents and staff spend time with their families before the start of school.
But not this year. There is an enormous amount going on in the week ahead. In fact, it’s too much to address all of the lega…
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