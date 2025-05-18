The Week Ahead
May 18, 2025
As we head into the coming week, a reminder: Trump is less inevitable than he tries to make it seem. Last week, he lost part of his cheering section when right wing podcasters Ben Shapiro and Laura Loomer each came out against his plan to accept a (second hand) Air Force One from Qatar. Then, five Republican Congressmen voted against his budget bill in …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.