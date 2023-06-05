On June 7, 2022, at 7:59 a.m. I published the first post on Civil Discourse. It went to the 24 recipients who had signed up in anticipation, although only 75% of them opened the email that was delivered to them.

But then, people started sharing the post, both on the internet and in email. Ultimately, it was read by 14,400 people. By the end of the day, …