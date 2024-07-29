The Week Ahead
July 28, 2024
In good news:
Joe Biden nominated former Florida Congresswoman Val Demings to the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) Board of Governors. He also nominated Republican businessman William Zollars.
The USPS Board of Governors consists of eleven people, nine of whom are nominated by the President and must be confirmed by the Senate before taking office. The Board…
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