The Week Ahead
Sunday, November 6, 2020
It’s going to be hard to look away from the elections long enough to focus on much else, at least early in the week.
Tuesday is the last day to vote in the midterm elections. Some of you will have already cast your ballots. Because of Alabama’s restrictive policies on absentee voting and lack of any early option, I will be up bright and early Tuesday mor…
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