The Week Ahead
August 13, 2023
This week, everyone is focused on Fulton County, Georgia, and district attorney Fani Willis. We don’t expect an indictment before Tuesday, for the simple reason that several witnesses have said they have received subpoenas to testify in the grand jury and grand jury testimony must be complete before the indictment is voted on. Tuesday is the earliest we…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.