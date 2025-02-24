The Week Ahead
February 23, 2025
In a follow-on from last night’s piece about firings in the military, we have this Sunday morning show commentary from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who apparently missed a lot of his training while in the military.
This is the quiet part, said out loud. Let’s get the law out of the way so we can kick some *ss. I hope that during the week ahead, we’…
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