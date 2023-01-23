The Week Ahead
January 22, 2023
I had planned to share some thoughts with you about legal issues we’re likely to see crop up this week, including the ongoing disclosure of classified documents found in President Biden’s home, and whether that has any effect on a possible prosecution of former President Trump. But that changed when I learned in the middle of the night on Saturday that …
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