The Week Ahead
January 19, 2025
Tomorrow, Monday, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is also, of course, the day the peaceful transfer of power between two American presidents will take place. Unlike this day four years ago, when the transfer from Trump to Biden was marred and almost upset by Trump’s criminal attempt to hold onto power after losing the election, Joe Biden will hand ove…
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