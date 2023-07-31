The Week Ahead
July 30, 2023
Today, I'm writing just a short personal note to you. Thursday night, we lost my mom. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a long struggle following a debilitating stroke. I've now lost the two women who I loved the most in this world following tough illnesses, my mom and my mother-in-law. I am left with an incredible sense of their strength, …
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