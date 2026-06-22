Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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William (Bill) McGuire's avatar
William (Bill) McGuire
Jun 22

Bravo, Joyce. Thanks again for lifting the veil this criminal administration uses in attempts to mask their illegal activity. Here's to Monday, as trump has already torpedoed the initial Iran talks because he has no one to take his computer or phone away from him. I wish someone would designate his daily/nightly keeper to give trump a strong sleeping pill to keep him from shit-posting about world events where he flip flops on decisions already made. He's OUR worst enemy, not the Iranians! I yield back my time.

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Jody
Jun 22

Thank you, Joyce, for staying on top of these cases. You are right; they don't make it to the news. Your analysis gives me hope!

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