The Week Ahead
December 22, 2024
The last full week of a true annus horribilis, 2024, lies ahead of us.
Usually, people are happy to see the end of a difficult year. Not so this time, as we know what lies ahead.
Nonetheless, I plan on enjoying the holiday and the new year, and I hope you’ll be able to do the same. Since it’s the rare Chrismukkah holiday, where Christmas and the first nig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.