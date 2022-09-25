The Week Ahead
September 25, 2022
The week ahead comes at you earlier on Sunday this week than usual, as we prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. L’Shana Tova to all who celebrate!
More Mar-a-Lago ahead this week. There will also be a January 6 committee hearing (the last one?) on Wednesday.
The hearing isn’t in prime time, which makes me think it won’t be a barn burner. If this was a true …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.