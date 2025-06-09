The Week Ahead
June 8, 2025
Saturday, as President Trump invoked his Title 10 authority to federalize and deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen in California, most of the country seemed to be enjoying a normal weekend evening. But by late evening, there was increasing awareness that what was happening wasn’t normal.
I’ll hold off on what I had planned to discuss in “The Week Ahead” tonig…
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