The Week Ahead
July 13, 2025
Bob and I are spending some time in Maine with one of our kids this week, and after getting up at 4 a.m. for our flight, I’ve realized it’s a good day to turn in early and recharge.
Dinner at our favorite restaurant, Central Provisions, and then sleep. I’ll be back throughout the week as important developments happen.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
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