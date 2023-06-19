The Week Ahead
June 18, 2023
The last two weeks have been historic. And crazy. There was a wave of optimism as folks began to believe that accountability for Donald Trump might be within reach. The allegations laid out in the indictment, if the government can prove them, make a strong case. Optimism was followed by disbelief and some despair as we learned that federal district Judg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.