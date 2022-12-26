The Week Ahead
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Here’s to hoping everyone who celebrates had a Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah and Kwanza too. Wherever you are in life, I hope you’ve found ways to celebrate the season. The holidays always remind me that something as simple as a string of fairy lights in a tree can be magical. We all benefit from having a moment to appreciate the beauty around us.
Rath…
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