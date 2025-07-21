The Week Ahead
July 20, 2025
The Trump administration is back in court this week, in a series of matters inextricably linked to the future of our democracy.
Harvard Case Oral Argument
In President and Fellows of Harvard College v. Department of Health and Human Services, Harvard has filed a motion for summary judgment, asking the court to rule in its favor because there are no disput…
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