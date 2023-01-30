The Week Ahead
January 28, 2023
Tuesday, January 31: The House Oversight Committee has scheduled a transcribed interview with the National Archives general counsel, Gary Stern. The committee, led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), has demanded information from Archives, as well as from the Secret Service and the White House, about classified documents that were recently recovered from the P…
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