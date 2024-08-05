The Week Ahead
August 4, 2024
Tuesday is the next regularly scheduled meeting for the Georgia State Election Board. There have been some shenanigans going on in Georgia lately. Republican members of the Board scheduled a meeting that arguably ran afoul of the Georgia Open Meetings Rules and was held at a time they knew other members were unable to attend. Then, they adopted some mea…
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