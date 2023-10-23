The Week Ahead
October 21, 2023
Tonight, instead of the explainer I’d planned on jury selection in Fulton County, Georgia, in the week ahead, we’re looking at a very different legal landscape. Two defendants in that case have now acknowledged their guilt and are obligated to testify. Fani Willis knows the substance of their testimony, but it is not public yet. The most important pendi…
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