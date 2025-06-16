The Week Ahead
June 15, 2025
I didn’t get a response. On Thursday, after California Senator Alex Padilla was all-but-arrested for asking a question at a cabinet secretary’s press conference and after Washington Senator Patty Murray’s moving speech on the floor of that Senate (that I reprinted for you that night), after the video emerged, after it was clear Padilla identified himse…
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