The Week Ahead
Sunday, August 21, 2022
If the past couple of weeks are prologue, this week is bound to be another barn burner. On Thursday, there’s a hearing in Florida, where a magistrate judge will consider whether to release a redacted version of the affidavit DOJ used to obtain its search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. Even if the judge decides to release parts of the affidavit, there will be a…
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