The Week Ahead
April 20, 2025
Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. As we approach the celebration of creating a country free of kings, we struggle with the modern-day existence of a man who wants to be one.
This is Time magazine, in its June 18, 2018, edition. It’s not like America wasn’t on notice before vo…
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