The Week Ahead
Sunday August 3, 2025
Your paid subscriptions help me devote the time and resources necessary to the newsletter. If you find value in the clarity and context Civil Discourse brings, I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber and tell your friends about it, too.
On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, a landmark piece of civil rights…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.