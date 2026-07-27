Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the update, on this matter of Todd Blanche, I keep hoping the GOP will vote him down as AG . The DOJ is corrupt.

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
3h

Me, too, ladies. And I LOVE the photos of Todd Blanche and Katie Phang. Whoever chose the one with her little ladylike hands folded and eyes DARING him to spew more sh&t. . . Priceless!! 🤣

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