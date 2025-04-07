The Week Ahead
April 6, 2025
On Saturday, Max Flugrath at Fair Fight, the pro-voting organization started by Stacey Abrams, tweeted: “What do @CoryBooker's 25-hour protest speech, wins in Wisconsin and Louisiana, and 1,100+ rallies today have in common? They’re all part of a growing movement to stop Trump & Elon Musk's attack on democracy.”
With protests across the country and march…
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