The Week Ahead
April 13, 2025
Our job this week is to push back against what we all know Trump is doing: trying to overwhelm us with too much insanity, too much happening all at once. For one thing, this approach lets him, like other would-be dictators, hide the most dangerous changes he’s making in the barrage. It hides mistakes, such as what he’s done with tariffs. It also encoura…
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