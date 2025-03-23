The Week Ahead
March 23, 2025
This week, the impact of what it means to be America under Trump 2.0 will continue to hit hard. One important indicator: Tourism to the U.S. is on the decline.
Foreign countries including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and the U.K. have issued traveling warnings to their citizens who are considering trips to the United States. The United Kingdom warn…
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