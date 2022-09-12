The Week Ahead
September 11, 2022
It’s hard to think that as we acknowledge the 21st anniversary of September 11, we are still in the grip of what could ultimately prove to be a far greater threat to our existence. It’s still difficult, in some ways, to accept that it’s a threat from within, domestic terror, and not the foreign terror that so much of the federal government’s energy and …
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