The Week Ahead
June 22, 2025
Tuesday will be the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, the case that stripped American women of their right to get an abortion. At the time, that felt like a new low in modern-day America. Since then, however, the country reelected Donald Trump to the presidency.
On Saturday, Trump bombed Iran. Historians can debate whether or no…
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