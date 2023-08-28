The Week Ahead
August 27, 2023
This is another one of those weeks where there is so much going on that if you blink, you’re going to miss something. We’ll try to stay on top of everything here, because it can be hard to predict where the most interesting action will take place.
For instance, on Monday, Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gets a hearing in federal court in the N…
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