The Week Ahead
May 4, 2025
Donald Trump may play like he doesn’t know the answer, but we all know it. Yes, Mr. President, you are required to uphold the Constitution. NBC’s Kristen Welker asked the question, and Trump responded, “I don’t know.”
Even conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is turning over in his grave at that. As for the living, far too many of them simpl…
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