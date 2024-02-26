The Week Ahead
February 25, 2024
More happening in Alabama
This week, both houses of the Alabama legislature are expected to take up measures to exempt IVF treatment from Alabama’s constitutional provision that says life begins at conception. It’s happening because of last week’s decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that embryos are children. That led to a shutdown of IVF treatment bec…
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