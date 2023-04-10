The Week Ahead
April 9, 2023
One of my good friends texted our group at the end of last week, “Gosh guys I love our country but man this week was a real dystopian freak show.” (Pretty sure there was some sarcasm in there.)
If you’re feeling the same way, take a minute to consider what we accomplished.
First: Last week in Wisconsin, voters, especially young voters, turned out and elec…
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