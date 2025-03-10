The Week Ahead
March 9, 2025
This coming week feels different to me than the previous weeks in Trump 2.0. That’s due, at least in part, to the fact that so far, we’ve been focusing on details, such as specific cuts to agencies or rulings in lawsuits. This week, I’ve zoomed out and am looking at indicators of the larger picture.
We’ll definitely be returning to details as the week pr…
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