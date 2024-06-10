The Week Ahead
June 9, 2024
Thirteen Senate Republicans have vowed that, in “retaliation” for the conviction of Donald Trump, they will not confirm any more federal judges or Biden appointees. The idea that a jury’s decision to convict a defendant in a state prosecution merits “retaliation” by Senate Republicans is nuts. Like every other defendant in a criminal case who gets convi…
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