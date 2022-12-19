The Week Ahead
December 18, 2022
The reported sellout of Donald Trump’s digital trading cards (you can’t make this stuff up) is likely to be the last good news the former president hears for quite some time. On Monday, the January 6 committee holds its final hearing. We can expect to learn details about criminal referrals the committee will make to DOJ, as well as possible referrals to…
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