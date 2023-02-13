The Week Ahead
February 12, 2023
This week, we’ll be building a new chicken coop. I’m beyond excited.
Also this week, the former president’s attorneys are expected to begin their fight to prevent Mike Pence from complying with the special counsel’s subpoena summoning Pence to testify before the grand jury about January 6 and events leadin…
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