The Week Ahead
April 2, 2023
This week, on Tuesday, we will learn the details of the Manhattan DA’s indictment when it’s unsealed ahead of Trump’s arraignment. An arraignment is the first time a defendant appears in front of a judge after being indicted. When Trump appears on Tuesday, he will be advised of the charges against him and of his rights. He will enter a plea, one of not …
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