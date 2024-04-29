The Week Ahead
April 28, 2024
Trial doesn’t resume in Manhattan until Tuesday. But the District Attorney’s trial strategy is already taking place before our eyes. As a first witness, David Pecker outlined the scheme the People have charged Donald Trump with and began to put some flesh on the bones. Equally importantly, both he and Rhona Graff, Trump’s former long-time aide and appar…
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